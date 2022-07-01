WWE NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa may be headed to the main roster soon.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that there have been recent talks about bringing Sikoa to RAW or SmackDown. It was noted that the talks are serious, and have gone on as recent as this week.

There’s no word yet on which brand Sikoa may be headed to, or if he will be affiliated with The Bloodline. Sikoa is the cousin to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and the younger brother to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. His father is WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

There were actually talks in the past about possibly bringing Sikoa straight to the main roster, bypassing NXT altogether, but that didn’t happen.

Sikoa was signed as a part of the August 2021 WWE Performance Center Class, which also included Damon Kemp, Tiffany Stratton, Bodhi Hayward, Malik Blade, and NXT UK Tag Team Champion Brooks Jensen. He briefly worked the indies before joining WWE, and also played college football.

Sikoa made his NXT 2.0 debut on the November 2 episode, defeating Jeet Rama. He lost to Grayson Waller two weeks ago on NXT TV, but the week before that he teamed with Apollo Crews for a win over Waller and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. Sikoa chased the NXT North American Title earlier this year, and was involved in a backstage segment with Crews and Xyon Quinn this past Tuesday night, to set up a potential match with Quinn, but he is not currently involved in any significant feud on the NXT 2.0 brand.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Sikoa’s possible call-up to RAW or SmackDown.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.