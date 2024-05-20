A new reality show similar to “Drive to Survive” is set to launch in the first year of the WWE and Netflix collaboration.

Speaking at the JPMorgan Global Technology, Media, and Communications Conference on Monday, TKO head Mark Shapiro discussed WWE’s partnership with netflixand announced that starting January 2025, they will produce additional content. This includes a docuseries and documentaries about WWE stars.

“Drive to Survive,” which debuted in 2019, is credited with significantly boosting F1’s global popularity. The league’s contract with ESPN was extended in June 2022 to a three-year deal worth up to $90 million annually, a significant increase from the previous $5 million per year.

Raw will premiere on Netflix this January, following its conclusion on USA Network, where it has aired since 2005.