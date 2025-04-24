WWE is set to receive significant financial backing for WrestleMania 41, as state officials in Nevada have approved millions in film tax credits tied to the event.
According to documents recently approved by the Governor’s Office for Economic Development and the Nevada Film Office (via Nevada Current), WWE has been granted $4.2 million in transferable film tax credits to help offset the costs of WrestleMania 41 and its surrounding festivities.
The report notes that WWE’s estimated production budget for the two-night spectacle at Allegiant Stadium, along with three additional nights of events at the nearby T-Mobile Arena, comes in at approximately $33.7 million. The approved tax credit accounts for around 12% of that total. Interestingly, the $4.2 million in credits exceeds half of what WWE projected to spend on local labor and goods from Nevada-based businesses.
In addition to the tax credits, WWE previously secured a $5 million site fee sponsorship from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, a deal that was finalized in May 2024 to bring the massive event to the city.
WrestleMania 41 marks WWE’s latest investment in Las Vegas, aiming to deliver another record-setting production while contributing to the local economy.
Featured below is the breakdown:
According to the WrestleMania application, which is dated early March, the company estimated a total budget of $33.7 million, including:
* $2.4 million for Nevada stagehands,
* $2.7 million for non-resident “below-the-line” labor,
* $17 million for non-resident “above the line” talent,
* $5.3 million in Nevada expenditures,
* $8.6 million in non-Nevada expenditures, and
* $260,000 for Nevada security workers.
WWE estimated their five taped events would hire 450 Nevadans for 22,100 hours. That works out to an hourly wage rate of $121.71.
As for non-Nevadan labor, they estimated 300 “above the line” people — those are the executives, directors, and top-billed performers like John Cena and Cody Rhodes — earning $17 million and 450 “below the line” people working 10,800 hours for $2.7 million.
The $5.3 million in non-labor in-state spending is further broken down:
* $3 million on miscellaneous expenses,
* $855,000 in freelancer hotel expenses,
* $369,000 in hotels for talent,
* $323,921 in equipment rental,
* $106,000 for catering, and
* $40,137 for props, stunts & gags.
WWE requested that talent expenses and building rents budget items be considered confidential and redacted from their otherwise public application. That is a common request granted by GOED. Cumulative spending amounts listed on the spreadsheet suggest around $62,000 was spent on building rent and related expenses.