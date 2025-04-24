WWE is set to receive significant financial backing for WrestleMania 41, as state officials in Nevada have approved millions in film tax credits tied to the event.

According to documents recently approved by the Governor’s Office for Economic Development and the Nevada Film Office (via Nevada Current), WWE has been granted $4.2 million in transferable film tax credits to help offset the costs of WrestleMania 41 and its surrounding festivities.

The report notes that WWE’s estimated production budget for the two-night spectacle at Allegiant Stadium, along with three additional nights of events at the nearby T-Mobile Arena, comes in at approximately $33.7 million. The approved tax credit accounts for around 12% of that total. Interestingly, the $4.2 million in credits exceeds half of what WWE projected to spend on local labor and goods from Nevada-based businesses.

In addition to the tax credits, WWE previously secured a $5 million site fee sponsorship from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, a deal that was finalized in May 2024 to bring the massive event to the city.

WrestleMania 41 marks WWE’s latest investment in Las Vegas, aiming to deliver another record-setting production while contributing to the local economy.

Featured below is the breakdown: