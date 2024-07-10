Finn Balor vs. Edge.

“The Demon King” vs. “The Rated-R Superstar.”

WWE was on the road to building towards a significant main event showdown between the two wrestling legends at a special Dublin TakeOver event in April 2020.

The Judgment Day member spoke about the nixed plans during his appearance on the “What’s The Story” podcast.

“We were building to a Dublin TakeOver,” Balor said. “It was supposed to happen in April 2020 when things shutdown.”

He continued, “It got postponed until October and eventually got canceled. The match was supposed to be Finn Balor vs. Edge. That got kind of canceled and postponed and we started to work towards me and GUNTHER. Then the wheels fell off.”

