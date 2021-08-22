Big E wrestled Baron Corbin in a singles match on the pre-show of the SummerSlam pay-per-view event.

There was a giant Bray Wyatt sign shown in the crowd. Dave Meltzer reported on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE confiscated the sign.

Wyatt is still under a non-compete with WWE after being released due to budget cuts. Wyatt is expected to sign with AEW.