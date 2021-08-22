Big E wrestled Baron Corbin in a singles match on the pre-show of the SummerSlam pay-per-view event.
There was a giant Bray Wyatt sign shown in the crowd. Dave Meltzer reported on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE confiscated the sign.
Wyatt is still under a non-compete with WWE after being released due to budget cuts. Wyatt is expected to sign with AEW.
The guy with this sign at Sunmerslam is my hero @WWEBrayWyatt #WeWantWyatt pic.twitter.com/OQa5l0ZPsX
— Michael Villa (@VillaMikey) August 21, 2021