Malcolm Bivens was among the NXT names to be let go by WWE on Friday.

Fightful Select has learned more about the plans or lack thereof for both. WWE had tentative main roster plans for Malcolm as there had been pitched for him as a potential manager for Omos months ago before MVP was finalized for that role. LA Knight was also considered for the spot.

When WWE came to him with a new and restructured contract, Bivens passed on it after re-signing last year. His deal was set to expire towards the beginning of 2023.