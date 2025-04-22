Rey Mysterio was originally slated to make a throwback entrance at WrestleMania 41.

WWE reportedly planned to bring back his signature leap-up from the stage platform. However, those plans were scrapped after Mysterio suffered a groin injury during the final SmackDown before WrestleMania.

Not only was the entrance canceled, but no other talent used the setup either.

In Mysterio’s place, Rey Fenix was brought in as a last-minute substitute to face El Grande Americano. Fenix reportedly received strong praise backstage for his performance and for stepping in on short notice.

