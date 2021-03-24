WWE has been filming ThunderDome fan footage at recent tapings for use at the upcoming Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.

Fans who were in the virtual ThunderDome crowd for the last two RAW shows noted that WWE asked them to do reactions to be recorded for the Hall of Fame. One fan noted that they were recorded doing laugh reactions and “crazy” cheering, a formal or polite applause, clapping, and a “serious or intellectual listening” reaction.

One fan noted that the host had them do laugh reactions and to get the crowd to laugh, he said, “Think about The Miz’s last match.”

The 2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremonies are scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 6 via Peacock and the WWE Network. You can click here for the latest Hall of Fame line-up. WWE is reportedly taping the ceremonies from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, March 30 and Thursday, April 1.

Last night in the #WWEThunderDome they made us record reactions for the WWE Hall Of Fame, they recording us laughing, crazy cheering, formal or polite applause and serious or intellectual listening — Seba Diaz Veliz (@sebaadiazv) March 23, 2021

WWE filmed reactions for Hall of Fame before Main Event Tonight. Reactions were Laughing, Clapping, and Listening. (Also shoutout to the Thunderdome guy for getting people to laugh. He said, “Think about Miz’s last match.) #WWERaw #WWEHOF — Hugh Kantseeme ❼ #CesaroMania Yeah Yeah Yeah (@gamecenarblx) March 23, 2021

I can confirm this 100%. They also did it last week too. I have the audio of what the host said for both of these times. They're only doing this before RAW. #WWEThunderdome #WWEHOF — Xylot Themes (@XylotThemes) March 23, 2021

