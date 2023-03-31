The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony air live tonight from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will air live at around 10pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network, right after the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown goes off the air on FOX. You can click here for our SmackDown preview for tonight.

Rey Mysterio will be the headliner for tonight’s ceremony. Former WWE referee Tim White will be posthumously honored with the Warrior Award. The following line-up has been announced for tonight:

* Rey Mysterio (inducted by Konnan)

* The Great Muta (inducted by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair)

* Andy Kaufman (possibly inducted by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler if he’s healthy enough)

* Stacy Keibler (inductor TBA)

* Tim White (Dana Warrior to present the Warrior Award)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and be sure to join tonight at 10pm ET for live coverage of the ceremony.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.