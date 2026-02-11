Rob Van Dam is ready for in-ring action once again.

The WWE Hall Of Famer revealed on the latest episode of his “1 Of A Kind With RVD” podcast that he’s been fielding wrestling bookings since breaking both his heels early in 2025.

RVD was a surprise entrant in MLW Battle Riot 2035, where it came down to he and Matt Riddle as the final two competitors. Riddle shoved RVD off the top rope to the outside, eliminating Van Dam from the match.

However, Van Dam suffered an even worse outcome when he broke both of his heels as he tried to brace his fall by landing on the guardrail.

During the latest episode of his podcast, “The Whole F’N Show” gave an update on his recovery from the injury.

“I feel awesome,” Van Dam said. “Training like really hard. Training good, sleeping good, getting in the peptides.”

RVD added, “It’s been a bit of a comeback. I haven’t wrestled since yet. I’d imagine my feet will be a little bit sore but they’re not holding me back now from running, training, spinning, kicking [and] jumping. Being RVD.”

Mr. Monday Night chuckled in response to the idea that he’d be facing Logan Paul at WrestleMania 42, which is taking place in RVD’s backyard of Las Vegas, NV, via Allegiant Stadium on April 18 and April 19, 2026.

“You never know,” he responded. “The possibilities are endless in this world. And [to everyone] watching, listening – you can and will manifest the life that you get.”

