Apparently there have been rumors regarding Teddy Long taking over as the General Manager of WWE SmackDown when the show returns to its’ two-hour format this summer.

They aren’t true.

Playa.

Teddy Long himself was asked about the rumors during the latest installment of the Road Trippin’ podcast (see video below), and denied the rumors.

“I have no idea,” he said. “I know nothing about it. WWE has not contacted me, called me, or anything. Whoever started that, I appreciate you thinking about me, playa. I just start laughing because I know that ain’t going to happen.”

He wasn’t done there.

“It’s not like it used to be,” Long added. “There ain’t no live events so I wouldn’t be on the road, just do TV. I’m at home, I sleep in my own bed almost every night. I love going out and doing the signings. I just enjoy doing those and getting on the plane and going home. I’m not one of these guys that don’t know when to take the cape off. I know when to take the cape off. I had a great run, I ain’t bitter about a thing. That ain’t gonna happen, they ain’t calling me.”