On today’s episode of SiriusXM’s The Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki Garcia addressed an online rumor that she hooks up with her fans.

Nikki Garcia denies rumor about hooking up with fans (7:53-8:26)

Nikki Garcia: Someone put a comment under one of my posts, my Bella Army appreciation post, and they go, “I wonder how many fans she banged this weekend,” and someone goes, “Excuse me?” and he goes, “Well, didn’t you hear that one episode of what she hopes for?” I go, so I had to chime in. I go, “You definitely misunderstood that episode of The Nikki & Brie Show,” because remember? I said, we both said, like I want, I have to be in something with someone, not randoms.

Brie Garcia: Well, people take things how they want to take them.

Nikki Garcia: I was like, “Geez Louise.” By the way, still haven’t.

