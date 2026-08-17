JBL believes WWE expanding the Royal Rumble to two nights would make plenty of sense.

WrestleMania and SummerSlam have already adopted the two-night format, and there has been speculation that the Royal Rumble could eventually follow suit.

Speaking on the Something To Wrestle With podcast (see video below), WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield explained why he believes splitting the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches across two nights could work.

“I think it makes perfect sense,” JBL said. “The Rumble takes so long to have, well over an hour for the one match, and then you have the women’s match as well. Both of them are over an hour.”

JBL also pointed to the importance of both matches and their traditional role in kicking off the road to WrestleMania.

“Depending on the year, one’s gonna be a bigger draw than the other but both are big draws,” he continued. “They’re culmination of storylines and also they start the road, as they’ve always done, to WrestleMania so they’re big deals these Royal Rumbles. I think it makes perfect sense to separate the Rumbles from one night to the next and then dress those around with the matches that you want.”

WWE has not announced plans to move the Royal Rumble to a two-night format as of this writing.