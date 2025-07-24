“The Biggest Party of the Summer” is coming soon, and with this year marking the first two-night premium live event for the annual summer showcase, it’s a situation of “all hands on deck” for top WWE talent.

Or is it?

During the latest installment of her official podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show, WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella spoke about her recent return to WWE television and whether or not she expects to work the upcoming WWE SummerSlam premium live event.

“I’m having so much fun in everything I do,” she said. “Even at WWE, I’m not always on Raw and that’s okay because I’m just having a lot of fun. I wanted to be on Raw this past week but they didn’t need me so I went to the Happy Gilmore premiere.”

She added, “I’m just happy for whatever I get when I’m there. I love the locker room, I love being a part of things. It’s such a great place to be.”

As the discussion continued, “Fearless” Nikki spoke as if she doesn’t expect to work the upcoming WWE SummerSlam show.

“Hopefully your girl will be on SummerSlam,” she said. “I don’t think, but I don’t know, so.”

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled to take place on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)