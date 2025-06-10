WWE x AAA Worlds Collide is now in the rear view mirror.

And a certain WWE Hall of Fame legend never showed up.

During a recent episode of the Something To Wrestle podcast, former WWE Champion JBL addressed rumors of him appearing at the WWE and AAA co-promoted event on June 7.

JBL was asked for his thoughts on the collaboration between WWE and AAA, which saw AAA talent integrated into a WWE PLE and even helped set the stage for a Money in the Bank match.

“I think it’s awesome—I think the integration was great. I saw a lot of the show clips,” JBL said.

Addressing the speculation surrounding his absence, JBL clarified that despite reports and online chatter, he was never scheduled to be at the event.

“Apparently, on the internet, I was supposed to be there—it was reported. I don’t know where that came from. I would have loved to have been there. But as far as I know, it wasn’t ever planned—so I’m not sure where that came from,” he explained.