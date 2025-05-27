WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has officially checked in for surgery.

Earlier this month, Ross revealed that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer. On May 26th, he announced plans to undergo surgery the following day.

In a social media update posted the morning of May 27th, the legendary commentator confirmed that he had checked in and was ready for the procedure.

“Checked in and ready to kick this cancer out on its ass,” wrote Ross via X.