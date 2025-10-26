A WWE Hall of Fame legend is scheduled to appear at a big AAA show just a few days before Christmas.

It was announced this weekend that pro wrestling legend Rey Mysterio is set to make an appearance at AAA’s upcoming Guerra de Titanes event scheduled to take place on December 20, 2025.

During the Heroes Inmortales show, the WWE Hall of Famer appeared via a pre-taped video message to announce that the annual AAA event will take place at Arena Guadalajara, and confirmed that he will be in attendance.

Mysterio has maintained a presence with AAA since WWE’s acquisition of the promotion earlier this year. He notably appeared in the cold open video for Heroes Inmortales, signaling the ongoing working relationship between the two companies.

The former World Champion has been out of in-ring action since April due to a groin injury. While there’s still no timetable for his official return to competition, his upcoming AAA appearance marks his most visible involvement in months.