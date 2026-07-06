Jake “The Snake” Roberts has confirmed that his time with AEW has come to an end.

During a recently released interview with Bill Apter that was recorded in May (see video below), the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he is no longer under contract with the promotion. Roberts had been part of AEW since its early years, serving in on-screen managerial roles for Lance Archer and La Faccion Ingobernable while also working in the company’s community relations department.

Although he admitted he hasn’t been following pro wrestling closely in recent months, Roberts had nothing but positive things to say about his experience working for AEW and company president Tony Khan.

“Loved it,” Roberts stated. “I just finished up working for him. I’m no longer employed by AEW.”

Roberts emphasized that the split was on good terms and spoke highly of Khan when asked what it was like working for him.

“[Tony Khan] is awesome, really is — breath of fresh air.”

The 71-year-old wrestling legend, who recently celebrated 14 years of sobriety, also noted that much of his attention these days is focused on spending time with his grandchildren.