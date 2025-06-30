A WWE Hall of Famer is backstage at WWE Monday Night Raw at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

And a surprise return is expected tonight.

According to a reliable source, Stratus is expected to appear live on the broadcast to begin a new storyline that will build toward the upcoming WWE Evolution 2 premium live event on July 13 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The multi-time WWE Women’s Champion last competed in 2023, where she shocked fans by turning heel and feuding with Becky Lynch. That program saw Stratus align with Zoey Stark before ultimately falling to Lynch inside a steel cage at WWE Payback in September.

While specific details surrounding her new angle remain closely guarded, word is that tonight’s segment will set the stage for her next in-ring return, which is currently targeted for WWE Evolution 2.

WWE Raw has a special start-time of 6/5c this evening, live on Netflix. Find out what else to expect on what is shaping up to be a stacked episode of WWE Raw by clicking here.

UPDATE: In an update, an additional source notes that the rivalry expected heading into WWE Evolution 2 is Trish Stratus vs. Tiffany Stratton, likely for the WWE Women’s Championship. It was also noted that it is unclear if she will be appearing live on WWE Raw tonight, or the WWE SmackDown taping for this week, which will be filmed at PPG Paints Arena tonight after the live red brand program wraps up.

