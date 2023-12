CM Punk wasn’t the only big name backstage at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida this evening.

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE Hall of Fame legend Dory Funk Jr. and his wife, Marti Funk, were backstage at the CWC in Orlando this evening for the post-Deadline 2023 episode of NXT on USA.

As noted earlier this evening, “The Best in the World” CM Punk was also reportedly backstage at the show this week after signing an exclusive Raw contract on Monday night’s show in Cleveland, OH.