A WWE Hall of Famer has broken his silence regarding the circumstances surrounding his departure from WWE earlier this year.

As noted, speculation about “Road Dogg” Brian James’ exit from the company’s creative team resurfaced this week after former WWE broadcaster Jonathan Coachman claimed on his podcast that Road Dogg had been fired because of his support for Chelsea Green, as featured on the Netflix series WWE: Unreal.

That claim was subsequently disputed in a report citing at least six sources who denied Coachman’s version of events, maintaining that James had voluntarily stepped away from his position.

Now, Road Dogg himself has weighed in.

Taking to X on Wednesday, November 11, the WWE Hall of Famer confirmed that he made the decision to leave WWE while also making his feelings about Green crystal clear.

“I quit,” James wrote. “Chelsea Green is a national treasure NO MATTER THE NATION!!!”

James wasn’t finished, however.

The longtime WWE veteran suggested that he had recognized signs of changes taking place behind the scenes before making his exit. He also indicated that others may now be experiencing similar situations within the company.

“I saw the writing on the wall,” he continued. “I’m hearing others are being pushed out too lol. Growth hurts sometimes. But just the ones YOU HURT during it.”

Road Dogg officially departed his behind-the-scenes role with WWE in March 2026.