A WWE Hall of Famer isn’t mincing words when it comes to AEW’s reputation among veteran talent.

On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T dug into the future of Chris Jericho while talking shop with co-host Brad Gilmore.

The two discussed whether Jericho might eventually choose to finish out his career in Tony Khan’s promotion instead of returning to WWE, and Booker didn’t hesitate to explain why he thinks that’s a real possibility.

Booker T bluntly suggested that AEW’s schedule and pay structure make it an appealing landing spot for aging stars.

“I wish they had AEW around when I was doing this thing,” he said. “I would have just camped out. Made me a little tent. I would have been going nowhere, man. I’m serious. They pay you not to work in AEW.”

That’s quite a line from a guy who’s seen it all.

From there, Booker shifted to Ric Flair’s current standing with the company, noting that “The Nature Boy” is still technically under contract.

He questioned what Flair has done for AEW lately before doubling down on the idea that the promotion serves as something of a soft landing for veterans.

“Ric Flair is still under contract [with AEW] from what I’ve been hearing. What has he done? What has Ric Flair done for AEW? It’s a safe haven. It’s definitely a retirement spot, if you’re definitely looking to wrap this up in the right way. I get it, man. I get it. Seriously.”

Flair had been advertised for a live appearance on AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts alongside Ricky Steamboat, but that announcement was quickly walked back after Flair suffered a rotator cuff injury.

The broader conversation isn’t new.

AEW has brought in a number of established WWE names over the years, including Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, and Paul Wight. All three entered the company in the later stages of their runs, with the expectation that their final chapters would play out under the AEW banner.

