Bully Ray has some strong words for the Death Riders and their leader Jon Moxley, and he’s not holding back on where he thinks the faction stands in AEW.

Speaking on Busted Open, Bully Ray took aim at the presentation and purpose of the group, arguing that the Death Riders have done little to elevate All Elite Wrestling since forming. He specifically framed Jon Moxley’s creative direction as self-indulgent and tied to influence behind the scenes.

“The Death Riders have not helped AEW in any way, shape or form. The Death Riders are Jon Moxley playing out his pro wrestling fantasies because he’s got Tony’s ear. Because he wants to be Terry Funk? I would kick the sh*t out of Jon Moxley.”

Ray doubled down on his stance, drawing a contrast between Moxley and fellow faction member Claudio Castagnoli, suggesting that while one member would present a different level of challenge, Moxley himself would not.

“But Moxley? I’d beat the living sh*t out of him. Fraud.”

The comments come as Moxley continues a major championship run and is currently scheduled for a high-profile title defense. He is set to put the AEW Continental Championship on the line against Bandido at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 on June 28th.