WWE Hall of Famer Fred Ottman, best known to fans as Typhoon, continues to battle through a serious health scare — and he’s taking it one step at a time.

Earlier this month, Ottman revealed that he had been hospitalized for roughly 30 days after his gallbladder “exploded,” releasing poison into his body. The ordeal led to a lengthy stay before he was finally discharged on February 9.

He is now preparing for surgery scheduled for February 23, with a pre-surgery consultation set for today. In the meantime, Ottman has been focused on recovery — including the difficult task of rebuilding strength and relearning how to walk after losing significant muscle mass during his hospitalization.

It hasn’t been easy.

“I just want to thank everybody for all the well wishes and everybody that’s been there for me and everything,” Ottman said in a Facebook video update. “I’m glad for all the support and everything and God bless. I’ve been trying to occupy my mind training as far as walking, learning to walk again with this walker and all that stuff. Getting up and getting down and getting up and getting down. It’s very frustrating sometimes. But some of you that’s been there know what the deal is.”

A slow grind.

But progress is progress.

Ottman also shared that a friend recently stopped by to give him a haircut and shave, something he said lifted his spirits during the recovery process. In addition, he’s been keeping busy by signing trading cards and autographs sent in by fans.

“Like I said, I’ve been signing some cards and doing some autographs for some wrestling fans,” he added. “Trying to keep my mind where it needs to be. But everything is good. It just takes time. It’s a slow, one step at a time kind of situation. But I love you all, and thank you very much for all the support. God bless you.”