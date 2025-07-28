The promotional rivalry between WWE and AEW could be preventing the in-ring return of a WWE Hall of Fame legend.

During the latest episode of the Nikki & Brie Show podcast, women’s wrestling legend Brie Bella opened up on the real reason she has not returned alongside her twin sister, Nikki Bella, for her current run in WWE.

Brie spoke at first about how she is constantly asked about a return, and explained how she has a canned response to give in quick-burst media situations like red carpets and appearances.

“As of late, there has been, what I kind of consider a roadblock, but it’s also a good sign,” Brie began. “That’s where I make a joke because when I’ve been on red carpets and interviews, there is one question I constantly get asked and it is, ‘When will we see you back in the ring?’ As if I have that power.”

She continued, “I always make a joke because when I’m doing interviews, I don’t want to ever answer something serious because usually it’s a quick question and they need a quick answer. I have constantly made the joke, ‘Waiting on the call,’ which in some ways can be true and in some ways I’m just saying something cheeky and sweet so I can get on to the next question.”

From there, the former “Brie Mode” performer went on to reveal that the roadblock she is dealing with is “#AllElite” related.

“What I wanted to bring up, when I look at that, I know my roadblock is the fact that my husband is with the rival company,” Brie admitted. “For some people, it makes them uncomfortable at WWE, thinking I would be there when my husband is with AEW. You know what? That’s okay.”

Bella added, “I’ve kind of looked at that roadblock as people have the right to feel. People feel uncomfortable, they’re uncomfortable. That’s okay. They have that right. Does it bum me out at times that I wish feelings were different? Absolutely, but it doesn’t make me angry or bitter. It makes me feel like that right there is a sign that I’m supposed to be staying in my Soft Girl Era.”