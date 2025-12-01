Fans have not seen the last of a certain WWE Hall of Fame legend.

Nikki Bella came up short in her battle against “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women’s World Championship at the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event this past Saturday night, November 29, in front of a record-setting crowd at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

But that doesn’t mean she’s done with her final run in WWE.

Not yet.

During a brief post-match interview backstage at Petco Park in “The Golden State” this past weekend, WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella made it clear that she is not done yet in WWE.

When asked for a comment after the tough loss on Saturday night, Bella responded, “Of course you want a comment. You know what happened out there? I lost.”

From there, Bella would point out how WWE fans have not yet seen the last of her inside the squared circle.

“But let me tell you something,” she added. “This isn’t the last of Nikki Bella. You got that? It’s not the last.”

As noted, there have been rumors of fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend Brie Bella returning to WWE to possibly reform The Bella Twins for one final run as a tag-team before both ultimately retire from in-ring competition for good.

“I think there is definitely a last run in me. And I am like, I’m at the age and I’m strong. And I think it’s because I’m working out so hard and I’m feeling good,” Brie said on a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show podcast. “But I’m like, there’s for sure a last run in me. But I’m like, you know, wherever it may take me, wherever it may be, I hope it’s with you [Nikki], wherever that is at, who knows? Whether it’s for one night or 200 nights. We’ll see.”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Nikki Bella's WWE status continue to surface.