The professional wrestling world is mourning the loss of a legendary figure.

“Cowboy” Bill Watts, the longtime wrestler, promoter and booker who helped shape the industry across several decades, has passed away at the age of 87.

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter broke the news after receiving a message from Watts’ son, former WWE and WCW wrestler Erik Watts.

“I just got a text from Erik Watts,” Apter stated before reading the message. “Dear Bill, my father, Cowboy Bill Watts, passed away today. I wanted to let you know he loved you and had a very special place in his heart. Love you, my friend.”

Watts began his professional wrestling career in 1962, competing for promotions throughout the United States and internationally, including All Japan Pro-Wrestling. During his in-ring career, he notably feuded with Bruno Sammartino over the WWWF Championship.

Following his wrestling career, Watts became one of the industry’s most influential behind-the-scenes figures.

He took over booking duties for Mid-South Wrestling in 1979, helping establish the promotion as a major force in the wrestling business throughout the 1980s. He remained in that role until 1987.

Watts later served as Executive Vice President of World Championship Wrestling in 1992 before departing the company in 1993. He also had a stint working behind the scenes with WWE in 1995.

In recognition of his contributions to professional wrestling, Watts was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2009.