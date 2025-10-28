Some sad news has surfaced regarding a WWE Hall of Fame legend.

Mike Rotunda, formerly known as Irwin R. Schyster (I.R.S.) in WWE, has been placed under hospice care. The news was first reported by his brother-in-law, fellow pro wrestling legend Barry Windham.

Steve Stasiak of Book Pro Wrestlers shared the following statement regarding the news via his official Facebook page on Tuesday morning:

Mike Rotunda has been placed under hospice care.

This news comes directly from his brother-in-law and longtime partner in the ring, Barry Windham, who shared the update in an interview with Bill Apter over the weekend.

Mike has been part of wrestling history at every turn.

The Varsity Club.

The U.S. Express with Barry Windham — WWE Tag Team Champions during the Rock ‘n’ Wrestling era.

Money Inc. with Ted DiBiase.

And of course, one of the most memorable characters of the early ‘90s: I.R.S.

But long before the briefcases and the suspenders, he was the guy you could depend on when the lights came up.

A professional.

A leader.

A steady presence the boys could count on.

Mike dedicated his life to this business.

And that dedication didn’t stop when he left the ring.

He helped raise the next generation — not just his own children, but countless young talents who watched him carry himself with humility, discipline, and class every single night.

Right now, the Rotunda family is facing a fight none of us ever want to see.

They need strength.

They need comfort.

They need love from the very people Mike entertained and inspired for decades.

So today, if you would…

Say a prayer.

Send a thought.

Lift up his wife and children.

Let this family feel the respect that Mike earned through a lifetime of giving everything he had to wrestling.

Mike — we are with you.

We thank you.

And we love you.

🙏❤️

— Steve Stasiak, Book Pro Wrestlers

Additionally, Barry Windham spoke about the situation during a recent interview with veteran pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter (see video below).

Mike Rotunda is the father of late WWE legend Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), and current member of The Wyatt Sicks, Bo Dallas, a.k.a. Uncle Howdy (Taylor Rotunda).

We send our thoughts and prayers out to Mike Rotunda and his family at this time. We will keep you posted here as updates continue to surface.