Will “The Final Boss” end up involved in the two-night WrestleMania 41 premium live event on April 19 and/or April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada?

The main event of the second and final night of the big shows, John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, was originated when Cody turned down The Rock’s offer to sell his soul to him, only for Cena to take the offer and shockingly turn heel.

With that in mind, WWE Hall of Fame legend Eric Bischoff feels WWE are keeping The Rock’s involvement at WrestleMania 41 a secret leading up to the big two-night shows on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

“There’s a little bit of an investment involved here,” Bischoff stated during the latest installment of his 83 Weeks podcast. “And yeah, you would — and I believe they do. I’m wondering if some of the ambiguity surrounding Rock’s involvement might be by design. You keep people guessing, keep people speculating, keep old guys with podcasts talking about it. I don’t know, it’s not working against them. And it leaves the door open for something that feels kind of like a surprise. So maybe it’s intentional, maybe it’s not. Maybe Rock has got enough plates spinning that it’s too hard for him to fully commit. Keep in mind, he’s in the movie business. I don’t know what his movie schedule looks like. But if — let’s just say he’s booked to do a movie starting in what is this April? Let’s say July. If he’s already signed, everybody’s committed, money is committed. There’s a limit to what Rock can do. And he’s going to have to be insured.”

Bischoff continued, “I mean, there’s a lot that goes into this. And perhaps that’s an issue? That’s understandable given The Rock situation, or like I say, maybe it’s intentional. But third on the list is, ‘I don’t know. I’ll tell you what I want to do when I feel like it or when I feel it.’ I don’t think that’s it.”

