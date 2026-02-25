An update has surfaced regarding the health of WWE Hall of Fame legend Fred Ottman.

Ottman, better known to WWE fans as Tugboat and Typhoon, or to WCW fans as The Shockmaster, surfaced via social media this week with a new video update on his condition.

The pro wrestling legend was hospitalized earlier this month with gallbladder issues, which led to him undergoing surgery.

In a new video shared via his official Instagram page on Wednesday, Ottman provided an update to his fans.

“They released me from the hospital yesterday,” he stated. “They kept me in the hospital for an extra couple days for observation because the surgery was pretty tough,” Ottman said. “But I’m home with my beautiful wife Sheila. And I got home health care coming in and checking on me today. And then will become the road to recovery, which ought to take a while I believe.”

Ottman continued, “But I just wanted to keep you guys in the loop, and thanks for all the prayers and all the thoughts and everything and the cards and letters that have been sent to me. God bless you, each and everyone. I really appreciate the support. You know, you’re my extended family. So I just wanted to keep you in here. All right, I love you and I won’t bother you anymore. Have a great day.”