WWE legend Fred Ottman has shared a sobering health update following a lengthy hospital stay.

Ottman, best known to wrestling fans as Typhoon and The Shockmaster, revealed on Instagram that he has been hospitalized for the past 30 days after suffering a severe medical emergency involving his gallbladder. The 69-year-old explained that his gallbladder “exploded,” leading to serious infections and a difficult recovery process.

“If I would have waited one more day, the doctors told me I probably wouldn’t be here with you, be able to talk to you guys,” Ottman said.

Despite the scare, Ottman noted that he is making progress, though the ordeal has taken a heavy physical toll.

“But I’m here. I’ve lost a lot of muscle mass. I’ve lost a lot of different things. It’s been a brutal fight. I’ve been learning how to walk again. It’s been a fight.”

Ottman added that while his recovery isn’t complete, he is optimistic about the immediate future and expects to be released from the hospital soon.

“I’m not out of the woods yet, but Monday afternoon they are going to let me out of here.”

Looking ahead, Ottman also revealed that he is scheduled to undergo another procedure on January 23 to have a drainage bag removed as part of his continued recovery.

He closed by expressing gratitude for the support system around him during the ordeal.

“Thank God, I’ve got a good wife. I’ve got great friends. My wrestling buddies are just amazing.”