Mark Henry isn’t overly fond of Trick Williams’ new custom WWE United States Championship.

During the July 10 episode of WWE SmackDown, rapper Lil Yachty presented Trick Williams with a custom WWE United States Championship featuring a white fur strap to match the white fur coat Williams wears during his entrance.

The unique title has since been made available through WWE Shop, where the replica version is currently listed for $699.99.

Speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open (full episode below), WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry admitted the design fits Trick’s personality, but said the fur strap was a step too far.

“I thought it fit him very well, the diamonds and fur, but man, come on, man,” Henry said. “Fur on the title? They not going to sell but about 12 of them.”

Henry then made it clear he has no interest in owning one himself, while joking about Lil Yachty’s involvement in presenting the championship.

“I don’t want one of those,” he continued. “That’s what you get when you’ve got Lil Yachty handing him a title belt. I was like, ‘Come on man, really?’ That was my thing. I was saying really to myself like I was The Miz… Not my favorite title of all time.”