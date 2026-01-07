A WWE Hall of Fame legend recently went “under the knife” for an operation.

Jake “The Snake” Roberts, 70, is currently recovering from a successful hip surgery he underwent, according to a brief statement shared by Cheryl Roberts.

Roberts’ better-half took to her official Facebook page on Tuesday to inform fans that the legendary pro wrestler is back at home after his visit to the hospital for the hip operation.

“Surgery was a huge success,” she wrote. “Jake is now home and recovering.”

She added, “Thank you for all prayers and well-wishes.”

Jake Roberts, who has most recently appeared in the business as a manager for the likes of “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer in AEW, also had a heart ablation surgery in May 2025 to fix an arrhythmia. Roberts’ last AEW appearance was in October of 2024.