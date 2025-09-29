Kevin Nash has checked in with another update on the heart procedure he recently underwent to correct irregular heartbeat issues that led to him possibly having a heart attack several years ago.

During the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about how the entire trip, including the operation, lasted less than an hour.

By that time, he was already in an IHOP enjoying his first post-operation meal.

“So I wake up [and] he’s smiling at me,” Nash recalled. “They’re happy. [They said] we’ll get your wife. She came in and said, ‘You want something to drink?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ And my go-to after-surgery drink is always cranberry juice, because I don’t ever drink anything like that. So that’s why, that’s like, you know, nice and tart, kind of cleans your mouth out.”

Nash continued, “So I had my cranberry juice, and then they were like, ‘Well, you can get up whenever you feel like it.’ I just sat around because I already had my shoes on. She untied the back of my thing. I pulled it off, put my T-shirt on, and was in the car, I think, total time until we hit the IHOP was under an hour. Yeah, 53 [minutes] and then I get home.”

