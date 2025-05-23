If WWE brings back their all-women’s Evolution premium live event in July, don’t expect to see Nikki Bella there.

Because she won’t be.

Back in April, Nikki Bella hinted at a major announcement coming in July, telling fans, “There is going to be a really big announcement that people are going to be so excited for in July.”

Many took that as Nikki “confirming” a second WWE Evolution event, especially with reports suggesting WWE was eyeing a summer date for the show.

However, Nikki is now clearing the air.

“I did not confirm the Evolution pay-per-view,” Bella said on ‘The Nikki & Brie Show’ podcast. “The thing I was saying that I was going to be part of in July — I just need to kill this because I see it everywhere. I’m in a movie. I can’t announce it yet but it’s a movie that I’m in in July.”

Bella continued, “I didn’t want to say the movie part, but now I feel like I have to say it because everyone thinks I’m confirming Evolution. It’s a movie I’m in, which I’m excited for everyone to see because it’s a great character and it was a lot of fun to play. I can’t wait to talk about it.”

WWE has yet to make any official announcement regarding WWE Evolution 2, and despite strong speculation, the event remains unconfirmed.