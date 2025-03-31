The reactions to the “slap heard around the world” from last week’s WWE Raw continue to trickle in.

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE LFG personality Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) gave his thoughts on Jimmy Uso’s slap of WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER from the March 24 episode of WWE Raw.

“Holy s***, how frickin’ hard did Jimmy smack GUNTHER,” Bubba said when the topic was brought up during a recent episode of the popular SiriusXM program. “Dude, that was one hell of a crack upside the head.”

Bubba jokingly continued, dropping a jewel of a joke where GUNTHER’s name before joining the WWE main roster, WALTER, was the punchline.

“Jimmy cracked GUNTHER so hard, he thought he was WALTER again,” Bubba quipped.

Check out the Power Slap-worthy shot from Jimmy Uso to GUNTHER that would make even Stephanie McMahon-Levesque wince from the 3/24 episode of WWE Raw in Glasgow, Scotland via the YouTube player embedded.