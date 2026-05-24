A major shake-up has arrived in AAA, and the company’s new authority figure is one of the most legendary luchadors of all-time.

During the live episode of AAA on Fox on Saturday, May 23, 2026, AAA officially revealed WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio as the promotion’s brand-new general manager.

The announcement came after weeks of mystery teasers surrounding the identity of the new executive figure.

AAA President Marisela Pena opened the broadcast with the highly anticipated reveal, with several AAA legends and current stars gathered both inside the ring and around ringside for the segment.

Among those present was Pena’s son, Dorian Roldan, who appeared hopeful that he would be chosen for the position.

Instead, the crowd was hit with a surprise when Pena unveiled Mysterio as AAA’s new general manager.

The reveal also answered questions from viewers who noticed Mysterio’s voice was absent from the English commentary team at the beginning of the show.

Big moment for AAA.

Following the announcement, talent and legends in attendance celebrated Mysterio’s arrival as the new authority figure.

However, not everyone appeared thrilled with the decision.

Roldan was visibly upset after being passed over for the role, while AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio also showed frustration over the announcement involving his father.

Taking Rey’s spot as the third man on the AAA on FOX commentary desk was Savio Vega.