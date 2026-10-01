WWE Hall of Famer Fred Ottman has been forced to pull out of an upcoming appearance as he continues to deal with health issues.

Ottman, best known to wrestling fans for his runs as Typhoon, Tugboat and The Shockmaster, announced that he will no longer be appearing at 80s Wrestling Con in Parsippany, New Jersey, on October 31.

The 70-year-old wrestling veteran was briefly hospitalized in September and has since undergone multiple eye surgeries. Ottman explained in a Facebook video this week that he is currently unable to fly.

“Coming at you with some sad news: October 31, I was scheduled at 80s Con up north, and unfortunately I’ve had multiple surgeries on my eyes and I will not be able to fly for a while, on top of some other stuff,” Ottman said. “And I still got some other things, irons in the fire, so to speak.”

Ottman noted that the sunglasses he was wearing in the video were helping with his sensitivity to light as he continues his recovery.

“It’s more than just these cool geriatric shades that I’m wearing here to help with the light right now,” Ottman continued. “But I wanted to let everybody know that I’m sad that I won’t be able to attend.”

He added that he hopes his health issues will be resolved and he will be able to resume appearances down the road.

“Hopefully everything will be finished up and better on down the road. So, I love ya, just giving you the heads up.”

Ottman was released from the hospital in late September and said at the time that he was feeling better, although doctors were still investigating additional health concerns. He declined to provide specifics but acknowledged that 2026 has been a difficult year for him medically.

Earlier this year, Ottman suffered a medical emergency after his gallbladder ruptured, which he previously described as his gallbladder having “exploded” and released toxins into his body.