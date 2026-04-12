Royce Keys’ long-awaited arrival on WWE SmackDown is already generating buzz, and some constructive criticism from a Hall of Famer.

After months off WWE television following his Royal Rumble debut, Royce Keys officially stepped into the spotlight on the April 10 episode of SmackDown, where he scored an emphatic and dominant victory over Berto.

It didn’t take long for people to start talking.

Appearing on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry shared his thoughts on Keys’ performance, offering both praise and some pointed feedback as the rising powerhouse begins to find his footing on the blue brand.

“I enjoyed the Royce Keys segments. With the match, he stayed within himself; he stayed powerful. He made some mistakes in the sense that, if you’re going to hit somebody with something, follow it up with something.

Don’t get caught up in the crowd, wanting to wave at your friends in the front row and all of that, because you kicked him in the a**. He hasn’t had a problem with mentorship; There’s a few guys that I know are in his ear that I’ve watched talk to him. He’s going to be a good one, I can see it already.”

Later in the show, Keys was also featured in a backstage segment alongside Solo Sikoa, who extended an open invitation and made it clear that the door is always open if Keys ever wants help.

That could be a tempting offer, but not necessarily the right move.

Henry weighed in on that possibility as well, suggesting Keys should resist the urge to align himself with a group this early in his WWE run.

“I don’t think that Royce Keys should focus his attention on joining a clique, I think that he should try to be his own man right now. But when you’re your own man, you rub people that want you to be muscle for them the wrong way.”

It’s a classic crossroads scenario for a rising star.

Stand alone or fall in line.

Keys, who longtime fans will remember as Powerhouse Hobbs, had previously been rumored for a high-profile WrestleMania 42 program involving Jelly Roll. However, with the premium live event just days away, current WWE storylines don’t appear to be heading in that direction.

For now, all eyes are on how Keys builds momentum from an impressive debut, with both fans and legends watching closely.