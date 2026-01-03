A WWE Hall Of Fame legend sees a future in WWE for one of AEW’s top stars.

During a recent interview with Video Gamer, JBL offered high praise for Will Ospreay, predicting that “The Aerial Assassin” will ultimately end up in WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On how far he thinks Will Ospreay can go in the business: “Roddy Piper used to always tell me, you can’t out Hulk the Hulk. Meaning you’ve got so many guys that can flip and flop, and I’m not degrading that at all. I can’t do any of it. And they’re fantastic, but they’ve got to have something that differentiates them. And that comes from being either better on the mic or finding a way to make people care about you more than just about the fact that you’re a great performer who gives them great matches. The fans have to care personally about you. And once they do, it’s a different level. Then all of a sudden everything becomes so much easier and everything becomes so much better. And that’s what’s hard. You know, they spend so much time trying to get good at what they do, and they’re great. He’s fantastic. Ricochet is fantastic. I think he’s doing a good job being a heel on social media. You have to figure out a way to make people care.”

On if he thinks Ospreay will ultimately end up in WWE: “Probably yeah. The temptation is just too great for these guys to go do big stadium shows and the money I guess probably a little bit better. But the temptation is just too big to have that platform. I mean, WWE is on every freaking platform in the world right now. In a huge way. You know, AEW’s got a good presence, but I mean, there’s, there’s no comparison. I mean, they’re way up here and, you know, AEW’s not close yet. Maybe they will be one day, but that temptation to be on all those platforms is pretty cool. I saw Seth Rollins at one of the weekend football games. A huge game. You don’t get that unless you’re with WWE and you have a deal with ESPN. And the opportunities from WWE are so much more vast than anywhere else in the world that yeah, I think he probably ends up going there.”

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Spoiler On Currently Planned Winner For 2026 WWE Royal Rumble Men’s Match