A WWE Hall of Fame legend has reportedly pulled out of his planned surprise appearance at the return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Ahead of the first episode back in the returning Saturday night prime time WWE on NBC series, which airs live on December 14 from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York, a report has surfaced regarding a change in plans for a surprise appearance of a legend.

As we reported on Thursday via PWInsider Elite, five more old-school legends have been booked for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Dec. 14. Those included “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart, Tito Santana, Greg “The Hammer” Valentine and Koko B. Ware.

In an update, Dominic DeAngelo of SEScoops.com is reporting that Ted DiBiase has been forced to pull out of his appearance on the show, and will no longer be attending the 12/14 special event as originally planned.

The other aforementioned legends are still slated to appear, as are Jesse “The Body” Ventura, among many others.

