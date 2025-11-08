A WWE Hall of Famer has reportedly been quietly let go from the company after being brought back over a year ago.

According to multiple sources, Jesse “The Body” Ventura, who returned to WWE in late 2024 for the relaunch of Saturday Night’s Main Event, is no longer with the company. Fans first began speculating about Ventura’s status when he was noticeably absent from the November 1 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, marking the first time he had missed an installment since the show’s return.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer provided some insight into the situation.

Meltzer noted that it was his understanding Ventura originally signed a one-year deal when WWE revived Saturday Night’s Main Event, but that the company soured on using him following an incident during commentary earlier this year.

“The other notable thing on the show was no Jesse Ventura, who was brought back for the nostalgia aspect,” Meltzer wrote. “Nothing has been officially said. We were under the impression he had signed a one-year deal for these shows, and that deal would have run out with the last show.”

Meltzer continued, “I don’t know that factually and in checking, the only thing we got was that it was not a major topic of discussion, but after the cage match fiasco performance in the McIntyre vs. Damian Priest match, we were told the die was cast as far as using him going forward. He was downplayed on the next show while still under contract and not on this show, nor ever referenced. They also didn’t bring in stars from the past or air nostalgia clips.”

The “cage match fiasco” Meltzer referenced took place during the May 24 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event. Ventura was on commentary for the Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest Steel Cage Match, which ended when Priest escaped through the cage door to win.

Jesse Ventura took issue with the finish and was heard saying, “Wait a minute, what kind of BS is that?” live on air. He proceeded to make several references to that same singular point in overly derogatory fashion, despite his fellow broadcast partners clearly trying to steer the topic in a different direction.

That remark was edited out of WWE’s official recap video for the match when it was later uploaded to YouTube.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the quiet, abrupt WWE release of Jesse Ventura continues to surface.