A WWE Hall of Fame legend has reacted to a recent WWE Top 10 All-Time list snub.

Rob Van Dam had a sarcastic response to being left off WWE’s list of the Top 10 Greatest Money in the Bank Wins when discussing the recently published feature on his official podcast.

The WWE Hall of Famer captured the Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 22 in 2006 before announcing in advance that he would cash in against John Cena for the WWE Championship at ECW One Night Stand.

During the latest episode of “1 Of A Kind With RVD”, Van Dam was informed that neither he nor the first-ever Money in the Bank winner, Adam Copeland (Edge), made WWE’s Top 10 list.

“Not even the top 10, huh?” RVD said before sarcastically borrowing Cena’s famous catchphrase. “I think the problem is ‘they can’t see me.’”

Copeland won the inaugural Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. He successfully cashed in on Cena at New Year’s Revolution in January 2006, defeating an exhausted Cena to capture his first WWE Championship.

Van Dam won the briefcase just a few months later and became the first wrestler to announce his cash-in ahead of time. He challenged Cena at ECW One Night Stand 2006 and defeated him to capture the WWE Championship.

Copeland currently performs for AEW under his real name, while Van Dam was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

Featured below is the complete list of WWE’s Greatest Money In The Bank Wins, which was released via WWE.com and the company’s official social and digital media outlets on October 4, 2026:

1. Liv Morgan (2022)

2. Seth Rollins (2014)

3. Big E. (2021)

4. IYO SKY (2023)

5. Damian Priest (2023)

6. Brock Lesnar (2019)

7. Naomi (2025)

8. CM Punk (2008)

9. Carmella (2017)

10. The Miz (2010)

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.