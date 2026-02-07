WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently opened up about her early rise in WWE and how the company reacted as her popularity began to soar.

Speaking in a new interview with the Toronto Sun, Lita reflected on the period when fan reactions started to grow louder, and how that success came with unexpected pressure from behind the scenes.

According to Lita, WWE higher-ups made it clear they didn’t want her letting the momentum go to her head.

“With the success I was able to have, I also kind of had the office breathing down my neck, being like, ‘Don’t go get the big head. Don’t go thinking you’re anything,’” she said. “So it kind of made me be like — even if I would get a larger reaction… I’d probably be like, ‘Well, you know, yeah, that took the whole team and that wasn’t just me.’”

That mindset, she explained, led her to downplay her own accomplishments during much of her career.

In hindsight, Lita admitted she didn’t always allow herself to fully appreciate the opportunities she was given while she was living them.

“I was really kind of ingraining myself not to relish and cherish some of the opportunities that I had,” Lita said. “And then when it was time to go into the Hall of Fame, I really got this perspective where I almost got to watch my career as a movie and be like, ‘Wow, that was some really cool stuff that I pulled off.’”

