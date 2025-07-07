Veterans and Hall of Fame legends have been around long enough to see it all in the pro wrestling business.

Teddy Long falls into this category.

During the latest installment of his official Road Trip After Hours podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and former SmackDown General Manager reflected on one time something happened during a show that enraged then-boss Vince McMahon.

“I think one time my Big Show [Paul Wight], he threw me out of the ring,” Long began. “He grabbed me, and he didn’t tell me, and he didn’t give me time to grab the second rope so I could break my fall. So I just went straight through and hit the ground, man.”

Long noted that as a result of this, he was legitimately injured and it noticeably affected his mobility backstage when he went through the curtain.

“As I walked back, I think I hit my knee or something,” Long said of the fall. “I couldn’t even hardly walk.”

From there, Long recalled the initial reaction Vince McMahon had upon seeing him, noting he was visibly upset.

“That’s when Vince got pissed,” Long stated. “He looked at me and he told me, ‘Don’t you ever let anybody throw you around like that again!'”

When he was asked if Vince ever confronted Big Show over the situation, Long admitted he wasn’t sure.

“No, I don’t know what he did or not,” he said. “Because I went on back to the trainer’s office so they could see what was wrong.”

