A WWE Hall of Fame legend is returning to the ring for a match for the first time in over 15 years.

On Monday morning, the Reality of Wrestling promotion led by WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT color-commentator Booker T announced that his wife, Sharmell, will be returning to the squared circle for her first match since 2009.

Queen Sharmell vs. Tiffany Nieves has been announced for the May 10, 2025 special ROW: No Limits event, which will stream live via Title Match Network.

