It looks like The Godfather will remain part of the WWE family for years to come.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently revealed that he has signed a brand-new five-year WWE Legends Contract, extending a relationship that dates all the way back to the early 2000s.

WWE first rolled out its Legends Deals in 2003, and according to The Godfather, he has been continuously under contract ever since wrapping up his full-time in-ring run with the company.

Speaking with Sportshadow Wrestling (see video below), the former Intercontinental Champion reflected on how long he has been associated with WWE through the deal.

“They started that in 2003. That’s when I finished up,” he stated. “I had been on it continuously since 2003. That’s what … 23 years I’ve been on it?”

That wasn’t all he had to say.

The Godfather also noted that WWE recently renewed his agreement for another lengthy run while continuing to feature his likeness through merchandise and collectibles.

“And they just signed another five-year deal,” he continued. “They just came out with an action figure, some pants. They’ve been so cool with me. But my characters, even though they were short-lived, people remember them.”

Despite not having an especially lengthy run at the top of WWE programming, The Godfather remains one of the more memorable characters from the Attitude Era, with his persona continuing to resonate with longtime fans decades later.