A WWE Hall of Fame legend and former WWE Champion was invited, but turned down the offer, to appear in the Men’s Royal Rumble a couple of years ago.

On the latest installment of the Something To Wrestle podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend JBL reflected on turning down an offer to make a surprise appearance in the Men’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

“I remember when [Booker T] was in the Royal Rumble in San Antonio,” he recalled. “They wanted me to be in it, and I said, ‘I can’t get the Royal Rumble!'”

He continued, “They said, ‘Oh, Booker’s in it. I said, ‘Yeah, he’s in shape, and he looks good. I’m not!’ Then I found out, at the Royal Rumble, that Brock Lesnar was coming out right after I walked Baron Corbin out, and I came back, and I literally told Brock. I said, ‘Brock, you do not walk out of this dressing room until I’m back. You’ll break me.”

