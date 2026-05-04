Another longtime name in the wrestling world is stepping back from a major role behind the scenes.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has announced that he is taking a leave of absence from the wrestling academy and promotion he founded, KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy.

The former WWE star shared the news via social media on Sunday, signaling a pause in his involvement with the school he launched back in 2009.

“Love and respect KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy,” Rikishi wrote. “As I take my leave, I appreciate your understanding and respect for my decision to rest now. KnokX Pro Entertainment & Academy.”

A notable move, especially given his long-standing connection to the project.

KnokX Pro has remained active for years as both a training facility and independent promotion, but it hasn’t been without controversy in recent memory.

The organization faced significant backlash last fall following a disturbing in-ring incident involving MMA fighter Raja Jackson, the son of Rampage Jackson, and wrestler Syko Stu.

During a live event, Jackson took Stu down and delivered repeated punches even after Stu had been rendered unconscious, reportedly ignoring attempts from others to intervene.

The situation quickly escalated beyond the ring.

Stu was hospitalized with serious injuries stemming from the attack, and Jackson was later arrested on multiple battery charges.

At one point, KnokX Pro had been affiliated with WWE’s ID program, making the incident, and now Rikishi’s departure, all the more noteworthy as questions linger about the promotion’s future direction.