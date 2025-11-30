A surprising incident made headlines out of WrestleCade weekend, as WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart was robbed.

Robbed of what, you ask?

His iconic megaphone has gone missing.

The longtime manager and wrestling personality had his trademark accessory stolen during the convention on Saturday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. WrestleCade officials took to social media to alert fans of the situation, noting that the theft occurred inside the venue and that security personnel are already involved.

In their update, WrestleCade emphasized that the Benton Convention Center is equipped with HD security cameras, and that authorities will be combing through the footage to identify the individual responsible. Despite that, Hart is reportedly not interested in pursuing legal action, he simply wants the megaphone returned.

WrestleCade issued the following statement on Sunday:

“Someone stole Jimmy Hart’s megaphone at the convention yesterday. The venue has HD cameras and police will review the footage tomorrow. Jimmy isn’t looking to press charges — he just wants it back. If you took it, DM us. 12/2, the police investigation moves forward.”

That megaphone is practically part of Jimmy Hart’s DNA.

Hart, now 81, remains one of the most celebrated managers in wrestling history. He entered the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2005.

Today marks the final day of WrestleCade’s annual Thanksgiving weekend convention, with another full slate of talent set to appear. Names advertised for Sunday include Sean Legacy, Ken Anderson, Vladimir Koloff, Sgt. Slaughter, Matt Cardona, Perry Saturn, “Dangerous” Danny Davis, Carlito, Buff Bagwell, Angelina Love, and others as the event wraps up its 2025 festivities.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Jimmy Hart and his stolen megaphone continue to surface.